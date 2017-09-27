List hydrocarbon business, sell non-core in 3 years: L&T's A M Naik

After working for five decades at Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Group Executive Chairman A M Naik will finally hang up his boots and will become non-executive chairman. Naik, who joined the firm as an engineer, rose to become L&T’s most aggressive leader and made sure that its employees own a 20 per cent stake in the company as of today from zero. When Naik became CEO in 1999, the company had revenue of Rs 5,000 crore, which stood at Rs 1.2 lakh crore at the group level. The group market capitalisation in the period has gone from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2.2 lakh crore. In an interview to ...