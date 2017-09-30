Listed firms get a breather as Sebi defers order on loan default intimation

Markets regulator has put off implementation of its directive "until further notice" that required listed firms to inform exchanges if they default on payments to and financial institutions.



Last month, the regulator had directed to disclose from October 1 any payment defaults to and financial institutions within one working day of such a miss.The move came against the backdrop of the and the Reserve of stepping up efforts to tackle the menace of bad loans amounting to over Rs 8 lakh crore."Corporates in are even today primarily reliant on loans from the sector. Many are presently under considerable stress on account of large loans to the corporate sector turning into stressed assets, non-performing assets (NPAs). Some have also been taken up for initiation of insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings," had said.In order to address this critical gap in the availability of information to investors, had asked listed entities to inform exchanges in case it defaulted on payment of interest, instalment obligations on securities and loans from and financial institutions and external commercial borrowings (ECBs)."The entities shall make disclosures within one working day from the date of default at the first instance of default in a specified format," had said.Currently, Sebi's listing guidelines require specific disclosures on delay or default in payment of interest or principal on securities, including listed non-convertible debentures, listed non-convertible redeemable preference shares and foreign currency convertible bonds.Similar disclosures are not stipulated with regard to loans from and financial institutions.In July, the regulator had asked listed to make disclosures if provisioning and assessed by the exceeded 15 per cent of published financials.had said such disclosures should be made along with the annual financial results filed immediately following communication of such divergence by the to theThe move was aimed at helping recognise their stressed assets as non-performing more uniformly.