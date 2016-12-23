Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Tata » News

Compass: Limited impact of note ban for cable operators
Business Standard

Listed group companies hold 14% in Tata Sons

They should sell Tata Sons shares to reduce debt: Wadia

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Listed companies in the Tata group hold a 14 per cent stake in Tata Sons worth Rs 70,000 crore that is being used by the Tata trusts to wield control over them. Tata Motors holds Tata Sons shares worth Rs 8,600 crore, Tata Steel Rs 10,000 crore and Tata Chemicals Rs 7,200 crore.  These debt-laden Tata companies should sell their shares to reduce their finance costs, Nusli Wadia, an independent director on the boards of Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals, said.  Wadia was ousted as independent director from the Tata Steel board on Wednesday. “Tata ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Listed group companies hold 14% in Tata Sons

They should sell Tata Sons shares to reduce debt: Wadia

They should sell Tata Sons shares to reduce debt: Wadia Listed companies in the Tata group hold a 14 per cent stake in Tata Sons worth Rs 70,000 crore that is being used by the Tata trusts to wield control over them. Tata Motors holds Tata Sons shares worth Rs 8,600 crore, Tata Steel Rs 10,000 crore and Tata Chemicals Rs 7,200 crore.  These debt-laden Tata companies should sell their shares to reduce their finance costs, Nusli Wadia, an independent director on the boards of Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals, said.  Wadia was ousted as independent director from the Tata Steel board on Wednesday. “Tata ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Listed group companies hold 14% in Tata Sons

They should sell Tata Sons shares to reduce debt: Wadia

Listed companies in the Tata group hold a 14 per cent stake in Tata Sons worth Rs 70,000 crore that is being used by the Tata trusts to wield control over them. Tata Motors holds Tata Sons shares worth Rs 8,600 crore, Tata Steel Rs 10,000 crore and Tata Chemicals Rs 7,200 crore.  These debt-laden Tata companies should sell their shares to reduce their finance costs, Nusli Wadia, an independent director on the boards of Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals, said.  Wadia was ousted as independent director from the Tata Steel board on Wednesday. “Tata ...

image
Business Standard
177 22