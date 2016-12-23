Listed group companies hold 14% in Tata Sons

Listed companies in the Tata group hold a 14 per cent stake in Tata Sons worth Rs 70,000 crore that is being used by the Tata trusts to wield control over them. Tata Motors holds Tata Sons shares worth Rs 8,600 crore, Tata Steel Rs 10,000 crore and Tata Chemicals Rs 7,200 crore. These debt-laden Tata companies should sell their shares to reduce their finance costs, Nusli Wadia, an independent director on the boards of Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals, said. Wadia was ousted as independent director from the Tata Steel board on Wednesday. “Tata ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?