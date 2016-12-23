Listed group cos hold 14% in Tata Sons worth Rs 70,000 crore

They should sell Tata Sons shares to reduce debt: Wadia

Listed companies in the Tata group hold a 14 per cent stake in Tata Sons worth Rs 70,000 crore that is being used by the Tata trusts to wield control over them. Tata Motors holds Tata Sons shares worth Rs 8,600 crore, Tata Steel Rs 10,000 crore and Tata Chemicals Rs 7,200 crore. These debt-laden Tata companies should sell their shares to reduce their finance costs, Nusli Wadia, an independent director on the boards of Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals, said. Wadia was ousted as independent director from the Tata Steel board on Wednesday. “Tata ...

Dev Chatterjee