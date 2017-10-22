Little Black Book: From services to events, discover what's around you

Wondering where to go, what to do and how to spend your time and money? From finding the nearest laundry service to a restaurant to a music festival, discovery platform Little Black Book (LBB) comes to your rescue. The online and in-app platform curates community-driven recommendations across categories to optimise your search preferences. Founded by Suchita Salwan and Dhruv Mathur in 2012, the Delhi-based start-up has raised Rs 6.5 crore from Blume Ventures and existing partners IDG Ventures and Indian Angel Network. Total capital now stands at Rs 15.6 crore. Among other ...