RIL's oil & gas revenue drops 30.9% at Rs 5,191 cr
Business Standard

Watch: RIL CFO Alok Agarwal speaks about Q4 results

The oil major today reported a 12.3% rise in its March quarter net profit

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 



It's been raining good news today for Reliance Industries.

The oil major today reported a 12.3% rise in its March quarter net profit on the back of higher refining and petrochemical margins.

Reliance earned $11.5 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the fourth quarter as compared to a gross refining margin of $10.8 per barrel in the same period a year before. 

The company reclaimed its status as the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation (m-cap) after a gap of four years, replacing IT major TCS from the top position.

At the end of trade today, RIL commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,60,518.80 crore. This was Rs 1,586.43 crore more than TCS' Rs 4,58,932.37 crore m-cap.

RIL's CFO Alok Agarwal spoke about the financial and operational performance of the company. 

