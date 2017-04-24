Watch: RIL CFO Alok Agarwal speaks about Q4 results
The oil major today reported a 12.3% rise in its March quarter net profit
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
April 24, 2017 Last Updated at 19:07 IST
The oil major today reported a 12.3% rise in its March quarter net profit on the back of higher refining and petrochemical margins.
Reliance earned $11.5 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the fourth quarter as compared to a gross refining margin of $10.8 per barrel in the same period a year before.
The company reclaimed its status as the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation (m-cap) after a gap of four years, replacing IT major TCS from the top position.
At the end of trade today, RIL commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,60,518.80 crore. This was Rs 1,586.43 crore more than TCS' Rs 4,58,932.37 crore m-cap.
RIL's CFO Alok Agarwal
spoke about the financial and operational performance of the company.
6:48 PM Coal bed methane production has started and will be scaled up and will help offset impact of low gas output, says Agarwal
6:47 PM Will start reporting Jio revenue from first or second quarter of 2017-2018, says Agarwal
6:47 PM Hydrocarbon capex complete, cash flow will start. 60-65% benefit of new capacity likely in FY18, 100% in FY19
6:47 PM GRM and GRM premium over Singapore benchmark margin best in 8 years
6:46 PM Jio subscribers at 108.9 million as on end-March
6:46 PM Jio capex for Q4FY17 was Rs 18,000 cr, will be same Q1FY18. Then it will decline sharply.
6:43 PM FY18 capex on retail seen at Rs 2,500 crore
6:42 PM CBM output to be scaled up to 2.5 mscmd by March 2018
6:41 PM Fuel retail outlet target of 1,500 delayed from March 2017 to December 2017
6:39 PM Market share in petrol, diesel retail market now 5%, says Agarwal
