Live streaming via Facebook camera in pilot phase, confirms company

giant is reportedly running tests to enable users to go live from the platform via the camera option itself, in contrast to using the 'Live' option on the status update box.

With the new update, users can record a video live from the camera screen itself, apart from recording and creating

However, confirmed that the update is in its pilot version, and hasn't been fully rolled out to users, reports TechCrunch.

Live streaming on was introduced back in 2015, initially only for public figures and celebrities. However, it later rolled out to regular users via the company's and applications, and, at the beginning of this year, to the desktop.

With the growing popularity of podcasts, later also added a feature, designed largely for publishers and authors, who use it for things like radio-like shows, book readings, and other audio-only broadcasts.

For users who have availed the updated version of Camera, there are different functions appearing across the top of the screen, such as "Live," "Normal," and "GIF."

On the "Live" tab, users can tap on an icon of a video camera to live stream video or tap on a icon to just stream the audio.

The new feature also offers users the option to go live in their Story, if he/she does not wish to share the clip as a regular post. However, enthusiastic buffs have the option to share the audio or video clip as a story as well as a live update, simultaneously.