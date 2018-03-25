LiveHealth seeks to ease burden off diagnostic centres through automation

Increasing health awareness among Indians, mostly in urban centres, is mounting unprecedented pressure on diagnostic centres, testing their accuracy and speed. LiveHealth, founded in 2013, seeks to ease the burden off diagnostic centres through automation.

The Pune-based start-up is digitising laboratory workflows through its software-as-a-service(Saas) platform and makes records available on the cloud to patients and doctors. The platform has already digitised more than 72 million records and it delivers around 50,000 digital medical records to doctors and patients every ...