Lloyd to increase its presence in UP, will open 30 showrooms by 2020

Consumerdurable brand on Tuesday said it is planning to open 30 retail showrooms in by 2020 and is looking to double its business in the state in the next 3-4 years.

The company, owned by HavellsIndiaLtd, inaugurated its first in city, it said in a statement.

" is witnessing a steady improvement in power supply availability with renewed focus of the government to push power sector and allied infrastructure projects," LloydCEO said.

The company has more than 50 exclusive retail showrooms across

The retail showrooms will offer wide ranges of energy efficient, ultra-modern and durable air conditioners,televisions and washing machines under one roof, said.