JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Disclose majority shareholder's real identity: Whistleblower to Nupower
Business Standard

Lloyd to increase its presence in UP, will open 30 showrooms by 2020

The retail showrooms will offer wide ranges of energy efficient, ultra-modern and durable air conditioners

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Earth temperature, ACs, high temeperature, summers, hotter summers, Voltas, Blue Star, Johnson Controls-Hitachi, Lloyds, Symphony, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, HSBC Global Research, heat in June, Blue Star and Hitachi, Crompton Greaves Cons
.

Consumerdurable brand Lloyd on Tuesday said it is planning to open 30 retail showrooms in Uttar Pradesh by 2020 and is looking to double its business in the state in the next 3-4 years.

The company, owned by HavellsIndiaLtd, inaugurated its first retail outlet in Kanpur city, it said in a statement.

"Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a steady improvement in power supply availability with renewed focus of the government to push power sector and allied infrastructure projects," LloydCEO Shashi Arora said.

The company has more than 50 Lloyd exclusive retail showrooms across India.

The retail showrooms will offer wide ranges of energy efficient, ultra-modern and durable air conditioners,televisions and washing machines under one roof, Lloyd said.
First Published: Tue, April 03 2018. 21:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements