American and defence has proposed to manufacture custom-built fighter jets in India, which its officials say will give Indian industry a unique opportunity to become part of the world's largest fighter ecosystem. "We plan to introduce two new words into the lexicon of international fighter manufacturing: 'India' and 'exclusive'," Vivek Lall, vice president, strategy and business development, at Aeronautics told in an interview. "India-specific state-of-the-art fighter production in will be exclusive, something that has never before been presented by any other fighter manufacturer, past or present.

There will also be a significant export market available for fighters," he said. Lall, an Indian American who last year was instrumental in the decision of the to sell top-of- the-line unarmed drones from Atomics, in his previous capacity. Noting that the India-specific fighter on offer and its programme's size, scope and success will enable Indian industry to take advantage of unprecedented manufacturing, upgrade and sustainment opportunities well into the future, Lall said the platform will give Indian industry a unique opportunity to become a part of the world's largest fighter ecosystem. "We intend to create far more than an assembly line in India," he said. Lall claimed no other advanced fourth generation platform even comes close to matching the record of real-world combat experience and proven operational effectiveness. "The fighter being offered specifically to is uniquely the best state-of-the-art fighter," he said adding that all three variants of the are single-engine Many of the systems used on the India-specific platform are derived from key lessons learned and technologies from Lockheed Martin's and the F-35, the world's only operational fifth generation fighters, he said. Northrop Grumman's advanced APG-83 (AESA) on the Block 70 provides with fifth generation fighter capabilities by leveraging hardware and with and AESA radars, he added. The APG-83 shares more than 95 with the and more than 70 per cent hardware commonality. Lall said the provides the path to business relationships with Lockheed Martin, the only company in the world that has designed, developed and produced operational fifth generation fighter will also continue to flow between the F-16, and for decades, at a fraction of the cost to operators, he said. The platform being offered provides unmatched opportunities for Indian of all sizes, including micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) and suppliers throughout India, to establish new business relationships with and other industry leaders in the US and around the globe, Lall said giving an insight into the offer being made by his company. Asserting that approximately half of the Indian fighter supply chain will be common with the fifth generation and F-35, Lall said the brings the most modern avionics, a proven AESA radar, modernised cockpit, advanced weapons, longer range with conformal fuel tanks, auto ground collision avoidance capability, and an advanced engine with an extended service life. Even with the addition of targeting systems and two 2,000 pound (lb) class Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), the has a mission radius exceeding 1,300 kms 30 per cent greater than that of its closest competitor, he said. "Many of the advances in systems on the would get draw directly from key lessons learned from Lockheed Martin's work on the and the F-35," he said. "The AESA is the result of over two decades of investment, use and experience with AESA technology, and it's fully operational today," Lall said.