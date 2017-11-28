Lockheed Martin to increase women staff in India from 5% to 50%

US aerospace giant on Tuesday said it wants to increase the number of women staff in India to 50 per cent from 5 per cent currently.



The company employs about 1,000 people in India and out of this only 5 per cent are women.



"We have set an ambitious target of taking this to 50 per cent," Lorraine M Martin, deputy executive Vice President, (RMS) told reporters here.She is here to participate in theThe company, she added, is taking several steps to enhance interest of girls towards technology and engineering disciplines in the US and they would try to replicate those steps in India.She further said huge potential exists in India in innovation and the only challenge is to tap that.However, Martin pointed out that a clause in India's Factory Act prohibits women to work on machines after 5 pm."It is limiting the abilities of women," she said hoping that the issue would be addressed by the Indian government.Talking about the presence of the company in India, she said they are working with Indian government on several products.She also said space science is an important area for enhancing cooperation with India.in June singed a deal with the to produce, operate and export the combat-proven in India. Under the deal, Lockheed will shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to India.