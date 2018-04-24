Looking for a job? Here's how Google can make your hunt easier

Internet search giant on Tuesday launched a feature within its Search product in India that promises to help job seekers discover relevant employment opportunities.

Rather than aggregate jobs by itself, is partnering with other large job listing such as LinkedIn, Quezx, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, T-Jobs and TimesJobs to bring all their listings to one place. The platform is similar to Flights which uses its intelligence to help you find the most affordable flight from across carriers and aggregators.

For job seekers, will provide smart filters such as highlighting the estimated commute time to a particular office and distance apart from the more generic filters such as location, date posted and company type.

It also released open documentation, which will assist organisations, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to make their job openings discoverable on Search.

“We know that people turn to Search while looking for a job. In Q4 last year, we saw more than a 45 per cent increase in the number of queries, and this number is continuously growing. However today, the experience is not always effective,” said Rajan Anandan, vice-president India & Southeast Asia at

“On the other hand companies, especially SMEs, that are the largest job creators are often unable to make their listings discoverable. This new experience powered by our partners and our open platform approach attempts to bridge this gap,” he added.

The new experience also has an alerts feature, where job seekers can receive email notifications whenever new and relevant jobs matching their interests become available. Currently, users in India will only be able to access this in English on the Search app in Android and iOS operating systems, apart from on the web.

There is no special URL for the but will work when a job-seeking query is typed in a regular search box. The company had unveiled for Jobs in the US in May last year, partnering with aggregators similar to what it has done in India.

Achint Srivastava, from the Search Engineering team said, “By working with our many partners to integrate their comprehensive listing of jobs, and offering an open platform where any third-party board or direct employer and can now surface their jobs to a broader audience, we hope this new experience on will help make the simpler and more effective.”