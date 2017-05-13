Looking for a new house? These 'home buying apps' may help you

Looking for a in today's date is nothing but a task. And for urban buyers, who typically work long hours, there is no other option but to rely on property dealers, brokers and perhaps real estate advertisements.

However, the advances in technology and the advent of new-age ventures focused on simplifying real estate decisions have made finding one's dream a matter of a few clicks.

If hunt for houses and real estate hassling you too, then here's the best and most user-friendly options to zero in on a real estate project:

Housing.com

A clutter-free and responsive design and an engaging interface, these are the defining aspects of Its 'Activity' feature, however, is what garners maximum positive traction from users.

The app keeps track of agents one has contacted and takes feedback to ensure availability of listed homes. Users can also keep track of messages to agents directly from the website.

This not only helps you to get what you want but also significantly reduces the time, energy and money spent on finding a house.

Property Search by HDFC RED

'Property Search by HDFC RED' offers over 33,000 types of new properties to buy in 20+ cities across India.

This interactive app with a gamified interface, available on Android and iOS platforms, accelerates the house hunting process while making it less complicated. In order to provide clarity to first time buyers, the customizable search tool enables them to prioritize their requirements and preferences in terms of budget, location, size, amenities, and possession.

A Relevance Score for each property listing gives percentage value of how

relevant the property is as per the buyer's requirements. In addition to the property details, the app mentions location and area information by stating relevant landmarks in and around it. It uses Card Design Layout to display properties in an easy to decipher and non-cluttered format.

NoBroker

A rental platform that helps you save brokerage by connecting genuine house owners and genuine tenants directly without a broker. Renting out or finding a flat, apartment, house, and flatmate without a broker was never so easy.

Owners of flats and tenants looking for flats can talk directly thus saving on brokerage. NoBroker App lets the house owner list their property for free in five quick steps. The tenant can look at the properties with photographs in their preferred locality or near a landmark and see details and amenities.

They can explore the neighborhoods and travel distances to shops, schools, restaurants and other utilities

Makaan.com

Makaan's differentiating trait is that it offers a rating system for brokers. Moreover, for those who are unsure of which locality they should buy their house in, it has a Liveability Index.

This index takes into consideration various data points about each locality and offers an overall score.

This can help a potential buyer gain insights into the feasibility and price trends of a particular location and make an informed decision.

99 Acres.com

This property portal lists over eight lakh properties which include rental and commercial options. Its 'Trending Projects' feature is quite popular amongst users as it enlists the real estate projects that are receiving maximum consumer interest at any given point of time.

It also allows you to use a 'Price List' calculator that shows you how property prices in the same project can differ from a corner facing house to one that is located on the 14th floor.