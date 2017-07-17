Looking to fund your start-up? Here are 10 most active investors in India

India is on track for a record level of funding this year. It comes after a steep fall in 2016 as the market went into correction mode from the 2015 boom. But even in the midst of the trough in 2016, deal activity saw no letup, with 965 deals in all in 2016, compared to 881 in 2015.



Here’s a rundown of the top 10 most active investors in India:



Blume Ventures



Blume Ventures' biggest bet was participating in a $30 million series B funding of GreyOrange, an outlier that has won major clients in India and abroad for its warehouse robots.



Indian Angel Network



This is the country’s oldest network of angel investors, having started in 2006 at a nascent stage for the ecosystem.

Sequoia Capital India



Many of India’s well-known startups – Ola, Oyo, Zomato, Practo, Byju’s, UrbanLadder, BankBazaar, DailyHunt – have Sequoia backing.

Accel Partners India



Accel Partners has made 55 bets since 2012, the same number as Sequoia. Standouts among them are Flipkart, Swiggy, PropTiger, BookMyShow, and Freshdesk (now renamed Freshworks).

Mumbai Angels



Among the 48 deals by Mumbai Angels since 2012 are AppsDaily, Purplle, NowFloats, and eDreams Edusoft.

Kalaari Capital



BlueStone, Zivame, and Robosoft are among its notable investments – 43 of them since the beginning of 2012.

IDG Ventures India



Yatra, Lenskart, iProf, and Nestaway are well-known investments by IDG Ventures India. More recently, it has invested in AI startups like Active.ai and SigTuple for a total count of 40 investments since 2012.

Tiger Global Management



Global still makes the cut, with 36 investments since 2012. But last year, it mostly focused on salvaging its biggest India bet Flipkart, which came under immense pressure from Amazon.

This is an excerpt from the article published on Tech In Asia. You can read the full article here