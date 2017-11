South Korea’s Lotte Group and French carmaker PSA Group have separately discussed proposals to invest as much as $6 billion combined in India, a move that would boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to attract foreign capital in India, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.





Lotte may invest between $3 billion and $5 billion in the next five years.

PSA plans to spend about $1.2 billion to build a car factory and an engine plant in southern India.