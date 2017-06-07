Love for Facebook, Instagram driving camera sales: Nikon India MD

Nikon, the Japanese optics and imaging major, turns 100 next month. It has faced tough competition from the growing sale of smartphones, replacing entry-level cameras. Kazuo Ninomiya, managing director of Nikon India, speaks to Arnab Dutta. Edited excerpts: Where does India stand for Nikon globally? India's contribution to global revenue was three to four per cent last year and I expect it to go up to five to six per cent in 2017-18. Globally, we have 24 subsidiaries. While India is still lagging behind as compared to our top five markets, I am expecting conditions to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?