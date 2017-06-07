Love for Facebook, Instagram driving camera sales: Nikon India MD

Kazuo Ninomiya shares plans of clocking sales worth Rs 1,200 cr in FY18

Nikon, the Japanese optics and imaging major, turns 100 next month. It has faced tough competition from the growing sale of smartphones, replacing entry-level cameras. KAZUO NINOMIYA, managing director of Nikon India, to Arnab Dutta. Edited excerpts:Where does India stand for Nikon globally?India's contribution to global revenue was three to four per cent last year, which I expect to go up to five to six per cent in 2017-18. Globally, we have 24 subsidiaries. While India is still behind our top five markets, I am expecting that we will get there by March 2018. Last year, the domestic market for DSLR cameras was 500,000 units, of which we held 55 per cent. We grew by 10 per cent, in line with the market growth rate, and posted Rs 1,150 crore in sales. We are looking at Rs 1,200 crore of sales for the current financial year.With the quality of smartphone cameras improving dramatically in recent years, haven't they threatened your existence?We have seen a big impact on sales for ...

Nikon, the Japanese optics and imaging major, turns 100 next month. It has faced tough competition from the growing sale of smartphones, replacing entry-level cameras. Kazuo Ninomiya, managing director of Nikon India, speaks to Arnab Dutta. Edited excerpts: Where does India stand for Nikon globally? India's contribution to global revenue was three to four per cent last year and I expect it to go up to five to six per cent in 2017-18. Globally, we have 24 subsidiaries. While India is still lagging behind as compared to our top five markets, I am expecting conditions to ...

Arnab Dutta