LTTS wins $50 mn contract from global aerospace electronics manufacturer

Engineering research and development company Technology Services Limited (LTTS) announced that it has won a landmark project worth $50 million spanning over five years from a leading electronic systems manufacturer. The prestigious award follows a rigorous validation process for the coveted engagement. Technology Services emerged as the winner to be the strategic supplier for the client’s ER&D pursuits. The transformational deal significantly extends the engagement between the companies, said in a company filing. The company did not announce teh name of the client. “The need for compelling user experience is of utmost importance like never before and customers are looking for end to end engineering partners for their new age aviation initiatives," said Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Whole-Time Director, The project with will result in transformation of the customer’s operations into a managed services model. This model will encapsulate support to both existing products and also for work related to next generation in-flight system.

LTTS' strategy of focusing on its top 30 customers and large deals pursuits are paying rich dividends, said the company. The latest deal also complements the momentum achieved by the company in the areas of autonomous cars, electric vehicles, infotainment & embedded devices to name a select few.

This deal comes at a time when Indian technology are cementing deals of much larger sizes than seen earlier. In 2014, had purchased 74 per cent of the equity capital of Thales Software (India), the Indian subsidiary of Thales, a global technology leader in aerospace, and and security markets to manage and oversee delivery of services.