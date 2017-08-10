Lupin eyes speciality businesses in US

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Lupin is scouting for speciality assets in women's health and neurology businesses in regulated markets such as the US. Speciality assets are branded businesses for niche therapies that require sales force in the US to sell products. The focus on speciality acquisitions comes at a time when generic drugs are going through pricing pressure in the US, the world's largest market for medicines. “Now, our focus on the inorganic front is to look for opportunities that can enable us to grow a speciality brand business, ...