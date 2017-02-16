Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Cadila shares soar 20%; mcap surges by Rs 7,309 cr

Delhi High Court adjourns telcos plea against Trai
Business Standard

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cough relief oral solution

The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in same strength

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cough relief oral solution

Drug firm Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution used for providing relief of cough.

The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution (Syrup) 5 mg/1.5 mg per 5 ml, Lupin said in a BSE filing.



The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in the same strength, it added.

Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide is indicated for the symptomatic relief of cough in adults and children 6 years of age and older.

Shares of Lupin Ltd today closed at Rs 1,440.15 per scrip on BSE, up 0.57 per cent from its previous close.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cough relief oral solution

The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in same strength

The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in same strength Drug firm Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution used for providing relief of cough.

The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution (Syrup) 5 mg/1.5 mg per 5 ml, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in the same strength, it added.

Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide is indicated for the symptomatic relief of cough in adults and children 6 years of age and older.

Shares of Lupin Ltd today closed at Rs 1,440.15 per scrip on BSE, up 0.57 per cent from its previous close. image
Business Standard
177 22

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cough relief oral solution

The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in same strength

Drug firm Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution used for providing relief of cough.

The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution (Syrup) 5 mg/1.5 mg per 5 ml, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in the same strength, it added.

Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide is indicated for the symptomatic relief of cough in adults and children 6 years of age and older.

Shares of Lupin Ltd today closed at Rs 1,440.15 per scrip on BSE, up 0.57 per cent from its previous close.

image
Business Standard
177 22