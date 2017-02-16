Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cough relief oral solution

-
Drug firm Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution used for providing relief of cough.
The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution (Syrup) 5 mg/1.5 mg per 5 ml, Lupin said in a BSE filing.
The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in the same strength, it added.
Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide is indicated for the symptomatic relief of cough in adults and children 6 years of age and older.
Shares of Lupin Ltd today closed at Rs 1,440.15 per scrip on BSE, up 0.57 per cent from its previous close.
