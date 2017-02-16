Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic cough relief oral solution

firm has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution used for providing relief of cough.



The company has received US Food and Administration (USFDA) approval for its generic Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide oral solution (Syrup) 5 mg/1.5 mg per 5 ml, said in a filing.



The product is generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc's Hycodan oral solution in the same strength, it added.



Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Homatropine Methylbromide is indicated for the symptomatic relief of cough in adults and children 6 years of age and older.



