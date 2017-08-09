Lupin gets USFDA nod to market cholesterol-lowering tablets Pitavastatin

Drug firm has received approval from the US health regulator to market tablets used for lowering cholesterol.



In a filing, said it has received 505 (b) (2) approval for its Nikita tablets 1mg, 2mg and 4mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).



The company said Nikita tablets are sodium, an alternate salt product of Kowa Company Ltd's Livalo tablets."It is a new option for patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia as an adjunction therapy to diet to reduce elevated total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, triglycerides and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol," it said.As per IMS MAT June 2017 data, Livalo tablets had US sales of $272 million, it added.of Ltd were trading at Rs 961.95 per scrip in the morning trade on BSE, down 1.28 per cent down from its previous close.

