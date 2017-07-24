Lupin gets USFDA nod to market skin lotion

Drug firm on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its used for the treatment of various skin conditions.



The company has received final approval to market generic USP, 0.05 per cent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), said in a statement.



The product is a generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals LLC's USP, in the same strength, it added.As per March 2017 data, USP, 0.05 per cent had US sales of $32.4 million, said.The product is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid- responsive dermatoses, it added.The company's cumulative filings with the now stand at 368. It has received approvals for 219 products while 149 filings are pending approval.Shares of were today trading 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 1,143.90 per scrip on BSE.