Lupin recalls 12,480 bottles of anti-depressant drug from US

Drug firm Lupin's arm, Pharmaceuticals Inc, is recalling 12,480 bottles of Paroxetine extended-release tablets on account of failed dissolution specifications from the market.



Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 12,480 bottles of Paroxetine extended-release tablets in the strength of 12.5 mg manufactured by Ltd at its Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh, the said in its latest Enforcement Report.



The reason for the recall is "failed dissolution specifications: out of specification observed in dissolution testing at 3-month long term stability study", the report added.The product is used for the treatment of depression, panic disorder and social anxiety disorder.As per the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the ongoing voluntary nationwide in the USA recall is a class III recall.According to the USFDA, a class III recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)