Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic anti-inflammatory ointment

Lupin shares on Tuesday ended 1.36 per cent down at Rs 1,018 apiece on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Fluocinonide Topical ointment, an anti-inflammatory drug, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals' Lidex ointment, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.


The company said its product is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

As per IMS MAT sales data, Lidex had sales of $40.3 million in the US market till March this year.

Lupin shares on Tuesday ended 1.36 per cent down at Rs 1,018 apiece on BSE.

