Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic anti-inflammatory ointment

Drug firm on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Fluocinonide Topical ointment, an anti-inflammatory drug, in the American market.



The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals' Lidex ointment, Ltd said in a statement.



The company said its product is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.As per IMS MAT sales data, Lidex had sales of $40.3 million in the US market till March this year.shares on Tuesday ended 1.36 per cent down at Rs 1,018 apiece on BSE.