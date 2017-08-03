Lupin receives USFDA approval to market cholesterol-lowering drug

firm on Thursday said it has received final approval from the regulator to market its Rosuvastatin Calcium tablets used for lowering high



The company has received final approval from the Food and Administration (USFDA) to market Rosuvastatin Calcium tablets in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, said in a statement.



The product is a generic version of iPR Inc's Crestor tablets, it added.As per IMS MAT March 2017 data, Crestor tablets had of $3.4 billion in the US, said.The tablets are indicated for treatment of adult patients with hypertriglyceridemia, primary dysbetalipoproteinemia and patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, it added.The company's cumulative filings with the now stand at 368. It has received approvals for 221 products and 147 product filings are pending approval from the regulator.Shares of today ended at Rs 994.90 per scrip, down 3.80 per cent from the previous close.