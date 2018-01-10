Lupin receives USFDA nod to market Tamiflu capsules to treat influenza

Drug major on Wednesday said it has received approval from the (USFDA) to market a generic version of Tamiflu capsules, used in treating The company has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules, a generic version of Hoffman-La Roche Inc's in strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg, said in a statement. are indicated for the treatment of As per IMS MAT October 2017 data, the capsules clocked annual sales of around $467.8 million in the US market. Shares of closed 0.46 per cent up at Rs 925.05 on the BSE.