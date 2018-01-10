JUST IN
Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA nod to market Tamiflu capsules to treat influenza

Oseltamivir phosphate capsules are indicated for the treatment of influenza

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin
An employee of Lupin Limited works at a reception at their headquarters in Mumbai

Drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Tamiflu capsules, used in treating influenza. The company has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules, a generic version of Hoffman-La Roche Inc's Tamiflu capsules in strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg, Lupin said in a statement. Oseltamivir phosphate capsules are indicated for the treatment of influenza. As per IMS MAT October 2017 data, the capsules clocked annual sales of around $467.8 million in the US market. Shares of Lupin closed 0.46 per cent up at Rs 925.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 17:43 IST

