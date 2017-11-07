Lupin gets USFDA warning for Goa & Pithampur plants, stock tanks 15%

has received a warning letter from the for its Goa and Pithampur plants indicating a continued regulatory concerns for the drug maker.

The stock fell 14.5 per cent in intraday trade to Rs 884 after the company notified the exchange about the warning letter. While the company can continue to supply existing products to the US market, fresh approvals will be delayed.

" We are deeply disappointed to have received this outcome. We uphold quality and compliance issues with utmost seriousness and remain fully committed to be compliant with the current good manufacturing practices quality standards across all our facilities. We plan to address the concerns raised by the expeditiously and will work with the to resolve these issues at the earliest," informed the exchange.