Lupin steps up focus on biosimilars with an eye on $24 bn global market

will increase increase investments in its biotech business as it looks to build a pipeline of seven with a total market size of $24 billion. are copies of innovative biologic drugs and are made from living cells. On Wednesday the drug maker announced the successful outcome of global phase III trial for biosimilar which is indicated for treatment of is a copy of Amgen's $11 billion drug is developing the drug in a joint venture partnership with Japanese drug maker “We are working on strategies to invest only as necessary and supplement with external financing and co-development models. With the experience gained with developing for global market there are plans to increase the research and development and manufacturing investments in biotech strategic business unit,” said Lupin's biotechnology division president had tied up with a financial company to fund the research and development of Karkaria said Japan, Europe, Australia and Canada are immediate focus markets for biosimilar and the company will file for product approval in early FY 2019. “ Additionally we are looking at the US market some time in FY 2020,” he said. “Currently we have a pipeline of seven products in various stages of development.

This includes Etanercept, Ranibizumab, Pegfilgrastim and four other products all of which together have a market size of $24 billion,” he said.