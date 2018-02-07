Lupin-Yoshindo JV completes global phase III trials of its RA biosimilar

Drug Lupin today said its joint venture with Japanese firm Yoshindo, YL Biologics, has completed global phase III trials of its which has met successful outcome for The randomised trial of 52 weeks was conducted in 11 countries and included over 500 patients, Lupin said. The YLB 113s efficacy and safety was compared against and Pfizers Enbrel which has a global market of $11 billion as per IQVIA MAT Q3 2017 data, it added. Lupin MD told PTI: "Biosimilars are a big part of the generic story going forward.

The successful completion of our Phase III trial of marks an important milestone in our biologics journey. This helps us put together a robust regulatory dossier intended for global regulatory filings for YLB113, he added. We currently have multiple high-value candidates in our late-stage global development pipeline. We remain committed to advancing our biotech R&D capabilities so that more patients across the world can access affordable, high-quality biosimilars, Gupta said. The study was conducted at 110 rheumatology clinics across Japan, and This study included over 260 Japanese patients from 62 rheumatology clinics, the statement said. Lupin Division President said: We will be filing for the regulatory approval for YLB 113 in Q1 of FY 19 in and EU and by Q1 or Q2 of FY 19 in In the US market it would be later, may be one or one and a half year after that, he added. Lupin has a pipeline of 7 biosimilars with a target market size of USD 24 billion and the key products include Ranibizumab and Pegfilgrastim, Karkaria said.

