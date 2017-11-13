Lux acquires manufacturing, marketing rights of Virat Kohli's brand One8

A wholly owned subsidiary of acquired the manufacturing and marketing rights of premium innerwear category of Virat Kohli's brand



"We have just acquired the rights for brand socks, innerwear and sleepwear but products will be introduced around March next year. In February, we will able to give some projections but we are very optimistic about it," Lux Industries, senior vice president told PTI.



Artimas fashion, a wholly owned subsidiary of is collaborating with Cornerstone Sport, the license owner of One8, to establish the brand as the most successful trendy innerwear brand for youth in the 'premium' category.Asked whether exclusive stores could come up for One8, Todi said, "Initially, the products would be sold in multi-brand stores but in near future the possibility of exclusive stores is also not ruled out. But, nothing is firm in this regard.""With we intend to make a substantial inroad in mens premium innerwear segment and I am glad to partner with as they have the right expertise to augment growth. as a brand and now feel confident about establishing the brand and reaching out to the right audience in India and abroad," Kohli commented, said a press release.was scouting for opportunities in production and marketing licensing for global brands for inorganic growth.The company is OEM vendor for UK's Byford and Polo of South Africa.Lux has established integrated manufacturing modern plant at a capex of Rs 105 crore which allows the company to harness its manufacturing strength.Speaking about Kohli's brand, Todi said " coupled with the youth appeal of will make the most preferred brand in the premium category for the youth of India in a couple of years."Lux will manufacture and market a unique collection of branded socks, innerwear and sleepwear.