Lyca Mobiles to launch operations in India this year

Lyca Mobiles, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) under the Lyca Group, is expected to launch its operations in India by the end of this year. The company would be looking at offering value added services to win the market, said Allirajah Subaskaran, group chairman, Lyca Group."Our mobile business is there in 22 countries now and we are planning to launch in another 8 countries soon. We are applying for the license and expecting to launch the business in India before the end of this year," he added. He was in Chennai to announce the launch of the first luxury hospital of Westminster Healthcare, a subsidiary of LycaHealth.The company has an advantage in terms of its reach to a large number of markets outside the country, especially in the European market, which would help it to offer free roaming to its Indian customers in these countries. It would also look at offering other premium services such as connecting Lyca customers in overseas to Lyca customers in India at a minimum or

"We see an opportunity in cross selling, we can offer premium service to the Lyca mobile customer here to our customer in other countries, and sometimes we may bundle it for the customers," he added.



Not revealing the expected investment into the mobile venture, Subaskaran added that the Group will be investing about 250 million pounds in India soon, including investments into its healthcare and other business plans.



"Being in over 22 countries, we have the purchasing power and we give the volume to the MNOs and buy in a very competitive price," said Prem Sivasamy, group deputy chairman, Lycamobile UK Ltd.



The Group is also planning to strengthen its operations in the financial services business. It currently has license to do business in the European countries and their options include inorganic growth, or a wallet along with its mobile services concept, open for the company, he further added. Lyca's production business is currently producing Robot 2.0, the second part of Rajinikanth starrer Robot.



LycaHealth, has announced launch of a luxury hospital, with day surgery facility in targeting the top one or two per cent of the Indian population who would be able to afford luxury healthcare services and would also offer multispecialty consultation.

The company has invested about 17 million pound in the facility and plans to invest 100 million pound within five years to set up similar facilities in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and others depending on the initial response.



The revenue model is based on a membership drive, under which the customers can avail specific services annually for a fixed membership fee up to a premium of Rs 2.5 lakh, said Manpreet S Gulati, CEO, director and co-founder of Lyca Health.

