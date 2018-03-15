Lyft, Magna International team up for self-driving car system

The ride-hailing service has agreed to alliances with just about anyone working on driverless car technology. Its latest partnership aims to make its autonomous vehicle technology available to any car manufacturer. said Wednesday it had reached a deal with Internation-al, one of the world’s biggest auto suppliers, to jointly develop and manufacture self-driving car systems. The said they will work together to introduce autonomous vehicles to Lyft’s At the same time, can sell the driverless-car technology to any customer — including other technology also said it would invest $200 million in Lyft’s latest fund-raising round, lifting the San Francisco-based company’s valuation to $11.7 billion.

The tie-up reflects Lyft’s open-arms approach to autonomous vehicles. has opened its to other working on self-driving cars, including Ford and General Motors, a major investor, so they can gain real-world experience by picking up passengers and collecting data. Uber, Lyft’s main rival, has been developing self-driving technology mostly on its own. Waymo, a partner, is slowly introducing its own ride-hailing service using autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivans equipped with Waymo’s own hardware and software.

