The (M&A) this year (till December 7), have seen a 12 per cent decline in value terms from a year earlier to $55.93 billion. The number of during the period stood at 1,375. In 2016, when the number of deal was 1,381, the value of M&A had hit a five-year high of $63.48 billion. The decline this year was mainly on account of a fall in value of in the and segments and materials.

Sectors including telecommunications, high technology and retail saw growth in terms of M&A activity.

Major this year include the group's pending acquisition of Ltd's mobile business, for a ranking value (including net debt) of $11.62 billion, IndusInd Bank's plans to acquire Inclusion's for $2.39 billion and Infosys' plans to self-tender offer to repurchase around 113 million shares for a total value of $2.03 billion.

According to data from Thomson Reuters, the value including net debt of the target company has seen a height of $22.56 billion 462 M&A in the first quarter of the year 2017, followed by $10 billion each in the second and third quarter and $12.24 billion in the last quarter, till December 7, 2017.

sector saw 31 together worth around $18.48 billion, compared to $2.80 billion value in 23 during the previous year. Financial Sector has seen 240 worth $9.6 billion compared to 225 worth $9.9 billion.

M&A in terms of value declined to $2.70 billion for and segments, in 80 deals, compared to $21.75 billion in 105 during the previous year. in materials segment has seen a decline from $9.23 billion in 140 in 2016, as against $1.78 billion in 143

Retail has seen an increase in terms of in value, at $1.67 billion in 52 as compared $945 million in 74 last year. Real Estate has also attracted more deal activities, with $3.26 billion value in 61 compared to $1.81 billion in 42 Interestingly, healthcare sector has seen a decline in terms of M&A value, to $3.27 billion in 87 as against $5.79 billion in 116 last year.

Inbound has seen an increase of eight per cent in value this year till December 7, 2017, to $29.9 billion (317 deals) compared to $27.5 billion (341 deals) last year.

However, outbound has seen a decline of 70 per cent to $2.57 billion in 134 in 2017, compared to $8.73 billion in 175 during 2016.

Meanwhile, private equity investments in the country has seen equity invested growing almost double during the year 2017, till December 6, to $8.89 billion as compared to $4.98 billion in the previous year, though it has not reached to the levels the investments that took place in the year 2014.

During the year 2014, the PE investors has infused around $19.05 billion in 326 in the country, which was the highest since 2007 in terms of value.

The during the year were lead by $2.5 billion investment by and other undisclosed investors in two during the year, followed by $1.14 billion investment by SoftBank Group and others into ANI Technologies, which runs taxi aggregator brand Ola, and $951 million investment by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, KKR & Co LP into Bharti Airtel Ltd, among others.