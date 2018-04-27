M&M Financial results: Management positive of acceleration in loan growth

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Financial) reported a sturdy set of numbers for the January-March quarter (Q4). Also, the management is optimistic about the future, with a normal monsoon expected and improving rural income. M&M Financial's stock recorded a new 52-week high at Rs 532 (intra-day) on Thursday.

During the quarter, M&M Financial's loans grew around 40 per cent over a year before, as compared to about 19 per cent growth for all of 2017-18. Thus, its standalone net interest income (NII) grew 17.4 per cent this quarter. An improvement in vehicle and ...