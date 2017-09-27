M&M-Ford tie-up: 'Old friends', new ambitions

Anand Mahindra, executive chairman of home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), was on a flight when his company announced its partnership with American car maker Ford last week, mainly for electric cars and connected vehicles. “The view at 35k feet shows it’s time for old friends to undertake a new exploration,” he tweeted. The view has indeed changed since 2005 when the two companies called off their first partnership after working together for a decade in the Indian market. M&M used to be the dominant player in the utility ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?