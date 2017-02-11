M&M's PAT in top gear at Rs 1,112 crore

Homegrown automobile major (M&M) on Friday reported a 33.29-per-cent increase in standalone after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,112.27 crore for the quarter ended December 31 2016, driven by an exceptional income of Rs 363.78 crore on account of sale of investment in group companies.

The major had posted a of Rs 834.47 crore during the corresponding period a year earlier.

Total income from operations during the third quarter rose to Rs 11,777.98 crore, up 1.47 per cent from Rs 11,607.35 crore earlier, said in a filing to the BSE. The company sold 112,852 vehicles during the quarter, down 8.3 per cent. Utility vehicles sales stood at 51,772 units, down 11.7 per cent, while that of tractors stood at 72,363 units, up 20.8 per cent.

During the December quarter, revenue from the automotive segment stood at Rs 7,453.08 crore, a decline of seven per cent compared to Rs 8,017.18 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from farm equipment stood at Rs 4,322.14 crore, up 20.3 per cent as against Rs 3,592.74 in the corresponding year-ago period.

The company said an exceptional item of Rs 363.78 crore for the quarter represents the net on sale of investment in subsidiary companies and a joint venture.

The Mumbai-based company said the automobile industry was adversely impacted in the third quarter due to demonetisation with all the segments of the industry showing significant drop in demand in the months of November and December 2016.

This was in contrast to the overall positive sentiment and demand that prevailed in the period April to October, it added.

Mahindra said the festive season in October last year helped in boosting demand for tractor but overall third quarter saw some pressure on volumes due to demonetisation.

Shares of the company were trading 0.62 per cent down at Rs 1,284 per scrip during the afternoon session on the BSE.