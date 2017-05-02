M&M sales decline 6% to 39,357 units in April

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra today reported a 6 per cent decline in total sales at 39,357 units in April. The company had sold 41,863 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were down 4 per cent at 37,829 units last month compared to 39,357 units in April 2016. Exports were down 39 per cent at 1,528 units in April against 2,506 units in the same month last year. Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 15 per cent at 19,325 units compared to 22,655 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales were up 16 per cent at 15,066 units in April against 12,947 units in the year-ago period, M&M said. M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said the company expects that the new financial year will bring in positive sentiments for the automotive industry with the key demand drivers in place. "Factors such as the ongoing infrastructure development ...

"Factors such as the ongoing infrastructure development initiatives, outlook for a normal monsoon and the expectation of a stable policy environment will fuel growth in the coming days," he added.

