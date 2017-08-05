M&M: Tractors to keep growth engine going

Muted volume growth, especially in the automotive segment, and the impact of dealer compensation due to the goods and service tax (GST) transition reflected in the June quarter performance of Mahindra & Mahindra. The company took a Rs 144-crore hit as it had to compensate its dealers for losses suffered on account of the shift to GST. This, coupled with one-off gains in the year ago quarter as well as higher tax rates, led to a 20 per cent fall in net profit for the quarter at Rs 765 crore. Consensus estimates had pegged the net profit number at Rs 851 crore. Despite the GST hit, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?