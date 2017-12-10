m.Paani: Bringing the brands, retailers and consumers together

Brands and retailers often face barriers in getting to know and connect with their customers with the right product and in incentivising them. Doing so is imperative, as it helps the brands and their retailers and manufacturers to give quality service and products.

Mumbai-based m.Paani is trying to bridge the gap. Founded by Akanksha Hazari in 2014, it enables real-time direct to consumer engagements, marketing and other insights. “We want to empower every Indian to achieve his or her aspirations through m.Paani’s mass-market consumer loyalty and data platform, that ...