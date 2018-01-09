JUST IN
Marks & Spencer seeks technology savings through Tata partnership

The firm will retain a small in-house technology team

Reuters  |  London 

The logo of Marks & Spencer is seen in front of the store on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.Photo: Reuters

Britain's Marks & Spencer has appointed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology partner and is targeting annual efficiency savings of about 30 million pounds ($40.5 million) in the area by 2021-22.

M&S said on Tuesday implementing a new technology programme, which involves TCS taking on core supplier services and management of specialist suppliers, would incur a one-off cost to implement of 25 million pounds.

In November the clothing and home retailer detailed a new five-year strategy, part of which involved eking out 340 million pounds of additional annual cost savings.

M&S said the technology changes will involve about 250 existing M&S roles transferring to TCS roles.

The firm will retain a small in-house technology team.

M&S is scheduled to update on Christmas trading on Thursday.
January 09 2018

