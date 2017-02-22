'Made for India' Skype Lite app launched on Android: Key highlights

on Wednesday launched Lite, an exclusive "Made for India" app to provide seamless experience in messaging, audio and video calling even at lower bandwidths.

"Packed in a 13MB file, the new app is available only for devices and is especially designed to save data," Satya Nadella, Indian-born CEO of Microsoft, told the media at the company's "Future Decoded" event here.

The lightweight app supports Indian languages including Gujarati, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

" Lite" has data-friendly features such as "tracking data usage" which tells a user about how much data was used.

It also categorises the internet usage into two sections -- the amount of mobile data or Wifi used while using the app.

With these new features, the app lets a user to share multimedia files without downloading them to the device.

also introduced a dark theme for the new app making it easy for users to work in the night without having much strain in the eyes.

" Lite" is an all-in-one app and has functionalities such as integrated calling and SMS by which a user can make it the default calling and messaging app.

To make it easier for a user to differentiate between important and junk SMSs, has used the artificial intelligence (AI) that segregates normal text messages, messages and promotional texts under three different categories.

" Lite" has an integrated camera app with it and added fun bots with a conversational interface that runs on Microsoft's AI technology.

The bots, for example, can recognise a selfie and tell about a person's age and his/her character using the algorithms and artificial learning.

"Future Decoded" -- Microsoft's two-day flagship technology and business conference -- is a platform that brings together 1,500 business and government decision-makers to engage in conversations on how technology will transform all aspects of our work and life.