MagicPin: Building a hyper-local social network

Samar and Shweta, working professionals in their early 20s, like to hang around with friends at different Delhi hangouts that play good music, offer good food and are easy on their pockets. Every time they meet in a group, they take photographs and post them on social networks. Facebook, yes, but also MagicPin, a new hyper-local social network. Like credit cards, MagicPin allows users to earn reward points at local merchants like restaurants, salons or fashion stores for sharing their experiences on the app. ‘‘With smartphones, there’s an opportunity to disrupt ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?