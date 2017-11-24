Mahindra and Mahindra partners with Uber to expand electric vehicle sales
The first fleet would be deployed in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will be gradually expanded to more cities
Ajay Modi |
http://mybs.in/2UaR2SH
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Explore the power of equity Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU