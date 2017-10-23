Mahindra bets on new engine to fuel growth

At Mahindra & Mahindra’s 70th annual general meeting in 2016, Chairman Anand Mahindra ended his speech saying if there was anyone “preparing feverishly for a disruptive future of mobility”, it was his group. A year since, the auto industry has been beseeched with warnings about an operating environment about to alter forever. When auto heavyweights sniggered at Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s notice to “bulldoze” petrol and diesel cars to achieve 100 per cent electric mobility by 2030, Mahindra bemoaned in an interview with NDTV: ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?