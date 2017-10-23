Mahindra bets on new engine to fuel growth

At Mahindra & Mahindra’s 70th annual general meeting in 2016, Chairman Anand Mahindra ended his speech saying if there was anyone “preparing feverishly for a disruptive future of mobility”, it was his group. A year since, the auto industry has been beseeched with warnings about an operating environment about to alter forever. When auto heavyweights sniggered at Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s notice to “bulldoze” petrol and diesel cars to achieve 100 per cent electric mobility by 2030, Mahindra bemoaned in an interview with NDTV: ...