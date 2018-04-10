Mahindra Electric, Zoomcar tie up to offer self-drive EVs on rent in Delhi

Mahindra Electric, part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group and Zoomcar, a shared mobility platform, announced the extension of their service of offering electric vehicles (EVs) as shared mobility solution to individuals in New Delhi.

Under this, the are set to offer 100 e2oPlus, Mahindra's all-electric city smart car on the platform in Delhi. The vehicles were launched on the platform in the presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

The initiative is aimed at promoting connected, shared and electric mobility as a model, in line with the recommendations in the NITI Aayog report on the government's 2030 vision. Delhi as the capital of the country and an important business and urban hub, makes for a good choice for this initiative. In addition to this, the Delhi government has also been very supportive of to improve the pollution situation in the city.

"As the national capital, Delhi has consistently shown visionary leadership on various sustainable initiatives such as the Metro, Odd-Even, and CNG infrastructure. Today's roll out of 100 coupled with best-in-class fast charging infrastructure is an extension of the Delhi government's vision for a cleaner, greener India. is pleased to partner with the Mahindra Electric team once again to lead the transition to an all-electric urban mobility model," said co-founder and CEO, Greg Moran.

"Mahindra Electric has been a pioneer in the EV space and continuously explores associations to increase adoption of Electric Vehicles in the country. Today, we are happy to extend our association with and introduce our on the shared mobility platform in Delhi. We are confident that this move will help more people adopt EV as a technology and will contribute in the India's journey towards a greener future for the country," added Mahindra Electric CEO, Mahesh Babu.