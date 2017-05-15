Mahindra Finance seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 29,000 cr via NCDs

NCDs constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) is planning to raise up to Rs 29,000 crore through issuance of (NCDs) and seeking shareholders' nod for the same.



In a notice to shareholders, the company said it "proposed to offer or invite subscriptions for secured or unsecured redeemable NCDs, including subordinated in domestic and/or international market in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs 29,000 crore on a private placement basis".



NCDs, including subordinated issued through private placement, constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company.



"The aggregate borrowings of the company as on March 31, 2017, were Rs 34,670.4 crore, of which NCDs including subordinated comprised Rs 16,391.2 crore," it added.



The scrip was trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 333 on the

Press Trust of India