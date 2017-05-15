Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Grim story of IT layoffs: Those with 5-15 yrs of experience getting the axe
Business Standard

Mahindra Finance seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 29,000 cr via NCDs

NCDs constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahindra Finance seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 29,000 cr via NCDs

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) is planning to raise up to Rs 29,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and seeking shareholders' nod for the same.

In a notice to shareholders, the company said it "proposed to offer or invite subscriptions for secured or unsecured redeemable NCDs, including subordinated debentures in domestic and/or international market in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs 29,000 crore on a private placement basis".



NCDs, including subordinated debentures issued through private placement, constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company.

"The aggregate borrowings of the company as on March 31, 2017, were Rs 34,670.4 crore, of which NCDs including subordinated debentures comprised Rs 16,391.2 crore," it added.

The scrip was trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 333 on the BSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mahindra Finance seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 29,000 cr via NCDs

NCDs constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company

NCDs constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) is planning to raise up to Rs 29,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and seeking shareholders' nod for the same.

In a notice to shareholders, the company said it "proposed to offer or invite subscriptions for secured or unsecured redeemable NCDs, including subordinated debentures in domestic and/or international market in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs 29,000 crore on a private placement basis".

NCDs, including subordinated debentures issued through private placement, constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company.

"The aggregate borrowings of the company as on March 31, 2017, were Rs 34,670.4 crore, of which NCDs including subordinated debentures comprised Rs 16,391.2 crore," it added.

The scrip was trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 333 on the BSE. image
Business Standard
177 22

Mahindra Finance seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 29,000 cr via NCDs

NCDs constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) is planning to raise up to Rs 29,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and seeking shareholders' nod for the same.

In a notice to shareholders, the company said it "proposed to offer or invite subscriptions for secured or unsecured redeemable NCDs, including subordinated debentures in domestic and/or international market in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs 29,000 crore on a private placement basis".

NCDs, including subordinated debentures issued through private placement, constitute a significant source of borrowings for the company.

"The aggregate borrowings of the company as on March 31, 2017, were Rs 34,670.4 crore, of which NCDs including subordinated debentures comprised Rs 16,391.2 crore," it added.

The scrip was trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 333 on the BSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22