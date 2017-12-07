JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Volkswagen executive gets 7 years for US emissions fraud, fined $400,000
Business Standard

Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 1,056 crore via QIP, stock gains 2.7%

The QIP opened on November 30 and closed on December

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

investment, mutual fund, debenture, money, growth, income

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has raised Rs 1,056 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

"The securities issue committee of the board of the directors of the company... has approved the allotment of 2,40,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each to qualified institutional buyers under the qualified institutions placement at the issue price of Rs 440 per equity share aggregating Rs 1,056 crore," the company said in a BSE filing.


The QIP opened on November 30 and closed on December 5.

Stock of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services closed 2.74 per cent higher at Rs 456.20 on the BSE today.

First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements