Mahindra, HDFC Capital tie up for budget housing

Mahindra LifeSpaces Developers Ltd (MLDL), the real estate arm of Mahindra Group, has partnered with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1, a fund managed by HDFC Capital Advisors, to offer a platform to develop affordable housing projects.
The platform will develop five-10 million sq ft in various locations selected for its projects, under the Happinest brand. The proposed projects will be undertaken through Mahindra Happinest Developers with a 51:49 share between Mahindra and HDFC Capital. The first project to be undertaken by the joint platform will be Happinest Palghar. The project is expected to be launched in the second half of FY18.
HDFC Capital’s first fund is dedicated to addressing this funding gap by providing long-term equity-oriented capital for developing projects in urban and semi-urban peripheral areas.
