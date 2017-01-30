Mahindra launches upgraded SUV KUV100 at Rs 6.37 lakh

& on Monday launched an upgraded top-end version of its compact with additional features priced at Rs 6.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).



The price starts at Rs 4.58 lakh and its new avatar will be available on the top-end K8 variant for Rs 6.37 lakh at a differential of Rs 13,000 only, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.



The new top-end K8 variant of the vehicle comes with various features, including two options for dual tone exterior colour Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with a metallic black roof.



"At Mahindra, we constantly update our products in keeping with the latest trends. We have introduced the new avatar of the with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits," M&M Ltd President & Chief Executive (Automotive) Pravin Shah said.



The company is confident that it will further build on the KUV100's style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth, he added.