Automaker on Monday reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 62,077 units in March as against 56,202 units for the same month last year.

In the domestic market, M&M's sales also went up by 10 per cent to 58,653 units last month as against 53,493 units a year earlier, the company said in a filing.

Exports were up 26 per cent at 3,424 units as compared to 2,709 units in the same period a year ago.

Sales of passenger vehicles stood at 26,555 units compared with 25,523 units in March 2017, up 4 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales also went up 11 per cent to 25,496 units last month against 22,908 units in year ago period, said.

Commenting on the outlook, President, Automotive Sector, said: "We are particularly buoyed by the growth of our truck business, which has outperformed the industry. With three of our critical new automotive launches lined up in 2018-19, we are confident of increasing our market share in the utility vehicle space."



For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales of the company stood at 549,154 units as against 5,07,598 units in the previous fiscal, up 8 per cent.