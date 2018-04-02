JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

M&M sales shoot up 10% in March, FY18 sales rise 8% at 549,154 units

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 62,077 units in March as against 56,202 units for the same month last year.

In the domestic market, M&M's sales also went up by 10 per cent to 58,653 units last month as against 53,493 units a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

Exports were up 26 per cent at 3,424 units as compared to 2,709 units in the same period a year ago.

Sales of passenger vehicles stood at 26,555 units compared with 25,523 units in March 2017, up 4 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales also went up 11 per cent to 25,496 units last month against 22,908 units in year ago period, M&M said.

Commenting on the outlook, M&M President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said: "We are particularly buoyed by the growth of our truck business, which has outperformed the industry. With three of our critical new automotive launches lined up in 2018-19, we are confident of increasing our market share in the utility vehicle space."

For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales of the company stood at 549,154 units as against 5,07,598 units in the previous fiscal, up 8 per cent.
First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 17:37 IST

