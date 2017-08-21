Mahindra & Mahindra vehicles to get smarter with Android Auto

To sheer delight of all Mahindra and Mahindra(M&M) car owners, the company will soon equip all its existing and upcoming products with the Auto. Auto offers better automobile infrastructure with GPS, music, navigation, SMS and web search.

The new infotainment system will soon be installed in Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra TUV300 and the entry-level Mahindra KUV100.

The automaker has joined hands with Google to better the connectivity options for its users. is India's first automobile company to partner with Google. Earlier this year, Mahindra has introduced Auto infotainment with its XUV500 model.

According to reports, Mahindra will also add the Apple Carplay to its upcoming vehicles but no time frame was suggested for the move.